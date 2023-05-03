Beck Bode LLC Sells 13,425 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. Avnet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.17% of Avnet worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Avnet stock remained flat at $40.78 on Wednesday. 88,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

