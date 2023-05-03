Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,408,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 313.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

trivago stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 559,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,011. trivago has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

