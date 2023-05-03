Beck Bode LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 149,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

