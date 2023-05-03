Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $265.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

