Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 145,042 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 184.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,042 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.33% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

