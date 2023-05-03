Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 2,582 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after buying an additional 3,025,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 6.3 %

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

