Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

