Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $21.48 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 5.3% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,891 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $48.96.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

