Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

