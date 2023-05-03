Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,534 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 207.20 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.