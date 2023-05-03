Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

