Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 11,583 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $287,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $334.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.