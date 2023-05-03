Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.