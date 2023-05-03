Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.8 %

WFC opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

