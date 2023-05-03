Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Belden also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BDC traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. 232,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,285. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Belden by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.