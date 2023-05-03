Beldex Price Hits $0.0497 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Beldex has a market cap of $199.74 million and $2.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.53 or 0.06535255 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00059320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

