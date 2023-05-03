BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.94

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 154732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BellRing Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

