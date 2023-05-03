Benchmark Boosts VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $70.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $56.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $684.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

