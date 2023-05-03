Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,042,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $70.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

