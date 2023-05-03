Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $13,163,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 169,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

