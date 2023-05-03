Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $319.38 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.