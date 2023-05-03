Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $179,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Further Reading

