Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 129 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

MMC stock opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

