Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.