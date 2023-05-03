Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

