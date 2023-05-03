Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 5,746 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

LTHM stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

