Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 838 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

