Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

