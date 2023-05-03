Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 176 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 281,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,080 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

STERIS Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.38. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

