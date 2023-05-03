Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 637 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

