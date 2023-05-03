Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE FCX opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

