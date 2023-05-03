Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,707,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,297,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

