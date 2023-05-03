Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNA opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $263.86. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.62.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

