Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Berli Jucker Public’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance

BLJZY stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Berli Jucker Public has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

Berli Jucker Public Company Profile

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services in the areas of packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, modern retail supply chain, and other group businesses in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass and plastic packaging products, and aluminum cans.

