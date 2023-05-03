Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Berli Jucker Public’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance
BLJZY stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Berli Jucker Public has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.
Berli Jucker Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berli Jucker Public (BLJZY)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Berli Jucker Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berli Jucker Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.