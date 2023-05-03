Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. 1,552,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
Featured Stories
