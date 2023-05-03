Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. 1,552,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

