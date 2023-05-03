Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beyond Meat Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $824.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.00. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.
