BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Down 1.6 %

BKYI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

