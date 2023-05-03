BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Declares $0.20 Dividend

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1996 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance

BioGaia AB (publ) stock remained flat at $8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. BioGaia AB has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Get BioGaia AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of BioGaia AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.