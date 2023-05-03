BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 85.79%. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $742.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.83. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,505.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,427. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 140.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.