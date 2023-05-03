Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bioxytran Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Bioxytran stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of -0.02. Bioxytran has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.25.
About Bioxytran
