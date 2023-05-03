Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.47

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.47 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 307121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.98.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.28). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 46.60% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of C$320.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.4695009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

