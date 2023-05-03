Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 25.9% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $630.13 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00128471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00049111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001138 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

