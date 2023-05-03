Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.66 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $630.31 million and $22.66 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $32.72 or 0.00114912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,470.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00410346 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026381 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000501 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
