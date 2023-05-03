BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BFZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 65,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,584. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $457,251.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,999,678.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 222,273 shares of company stock worth $2,567,142.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

