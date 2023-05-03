BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 63,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,343. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $457,251.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,999,678.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 222,273 shares of company stock worth $2,567,142.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

