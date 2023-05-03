BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,914. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

