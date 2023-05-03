BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 110,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,886. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

