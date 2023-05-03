BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 106,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,179. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,763,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,039,184.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

