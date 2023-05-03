BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BMEGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 10,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,507. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

