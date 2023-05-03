BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 10,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,507. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 191,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

