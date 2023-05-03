BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
BME traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 10,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,507. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
