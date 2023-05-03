BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Down 0.4 %

BMEZ stock traded down 0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.27. 101,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,252. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.33 and a 1-year high of 18.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

